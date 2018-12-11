The Santa Maria-Bonita School District will mark the 70th anniversary of Alvin Elementary School on Thursday during an afternoon of food, games, live music and a slideshow of the school throughout the years.
According to a May 6, 1946, issue of the Santa Maria Times, the school was planned to integrate the "latest installations known to modern teaching," including green chalkboards, "filtered air" and "germicidal lamps" to eliminate the common cold, and "facilities for showing motion pictures in classrooms." The 11-room school, located at 301 E. Alvin Street in Santa Maria, opened in 1948 and cost approximately $256,000 to build.
Current students, Alvin alumni, staff members and families are invited to attend the event, which runs from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Attendees will have several opportunities to share memories and honor the school's history as well as its future.
Attendance to the event is free; food and some games will have an associated cost. The event will feature a performance from Righetti High School's Ballet Folklorico group.