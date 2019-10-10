The seventh annual Altrusa of Santa Maria's "Hoe Down with the Hounds" raised $12,048.02 for the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, and has been deemed a success by organizers.
The amount raised bring the total amount Altrusa of Santa Maria has donated to the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society to $63,019.88.
You have free articles remaining.
Altrusa was honored to recognize local veterans with the participation of the honor guard of Los Prietos Boys Camp, which presented the flags. People in attendance came from Arizona, Nevada, Ventura and Hawaii.
Altrusa thanked the Santa Maria Times, local merchants of Santa Maria and the Santa Maria Elks Club members, specifically club manager John Maretti for their support of the event.