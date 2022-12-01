With it being held at a new location, the Altrusa of Golden Valley’s Magical Christmas Trees fundraiser is a hidden gem.

Walking through the Kia dealership doors in Santa Maria, locals may be surprised to see the showroom has been transformed into a magical Christmas forest of trees. In total, 39 decorated trees packed with gifts and surprises are available for a holiday raffle.

The 11th annual fundraiser is being held at the Kia auto dealership and proceeds from the event go back into the community and benefit student scholarships, teacher grants, veterans, kids in foster care and more community-based grants from Altrusa of Golden Valley.

