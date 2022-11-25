Now is your time to join in on the holiday cheer and test your luck.

The Altrusa’s Festival of Trees is here and ready for locals to come participate in the raffle of the year that could be described as a Christmas miracle. Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Locals can stop by and check out the uniquely-themed trees. The program is located at the Town Center Mall, upstairs across Macy’s. 

There are 25 trees up for the chance to win big this Christmas, complete with decorations and gifts. The festival includes trees not only with children's toys, but an array of themes that can make anyone smile this holiday season.

The Festival of Trees was established in 2004 and is sponsored by Altrusa of the Central Coast. The event opened Friday at the Santa Maria Town Center mall.

The Altrusa’s Festival of Trees began Friday at the Town Center mall in Santa Maria.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

