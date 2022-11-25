Now is your time to join in on the holiday cheer and test your luck.
The Altrusa’s Festival of Trees is here and ready for locals to come participate in the raffle of the year that could be described as a Christmas miracle. Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Locals can stop by and check out the uniquely-themed trees. The program is located at the Town Center Mall, upstairs across Macy’s.
There are 25 trees up for the chance to win big this Christmas, complete with decorations and gifts. The festival includes trees not only with children's toys, but an array of themes that can make anyone smile this holiday season.
Anyone can enter to win one of the trees and all the gifts under it for just $1.
If contestants spend $50 or more, printed free labels with personal contact information will be provided. This is to allow participants to quickly get tickets in the desired tree box, rather than taking time to manually fill out each raffle ticket.
“It would be wonderful to pick out a tree already done with all the goodies, how sweet would that be?,” said local resident Jacqui Mooney. “We help to give back, and we’re getting something for us. We come every year as a family and we’re waiting for our turn to win."
The Festival of Trees was established in 2004 and is sponsored by Altrusa of the Central Coast. It's considered to be one of the most anticipated annual holiday events in the Santa Maria area, according to organizers.
Walking through the festival, locals are happy to see the merry trees and are quick to pick favorites. Some perks that can be found under selected trees include toys, kitchen appliances, a check for $1,000, gift cards, a barbecue grill and so much more.
Everyone was excited for the first day of tickets being available for purchase, including local resident Esai Rodriguez, who hasn't participated in the raffle since he was a kid and found a great tree to donate to, the one decorated by Michael Scott Law Office.
"It has a lot of cool things involved with it, there’s a lot of cool little gift cards,” said Rodriguez. “It definitely caught my eye right away."
Altrusa works with local businesses, bringing together decorating teams as 'tree sponsors.' Each team helped show the holiday spirit of giving by decorating a themed Christmas tree and placed at least $1,000 worth of gifts underneath it.
“Each tree is worth at least $1,000, but I have to tell you most of them are worth much more than that,” said President of Altrusa of the Central Coast, Bea Goyette. “People are so creative, every single tree is so different. We are very thankful for the dedication and generosity of our tree sponsors and for supporting our club."
The Altrusa tree, donated by the club, is valued at $2,000. The beautifully decorated trees and gifts are on display for two weeks at the Santa Maria Town Center East Mall.
Altrusa's annual Festival of Trees raffle raises money for scholarships and grants for local high school students.
“We are hoping to raise more than last year,” said Leticia Kossuth, the chair for Altrusa of the Central Coast. “Last year, we raised $73,000 and we gave it all back to the community in grants and scholarships."
This is the first year there is a room set up with free books for the public, located towards the back of the tree festival. The Altrusa of the Central Coast aims to motivate everyone to read more. The club even has a "Free Little Library" that is located in front of the Natural History Museum in Santa Maria.
Volunteers look forward to putting in the two weeks of work that contributes to giving back to the community and helping out families in the Central Coast.
Along with the Altrusa of the Central Coast club volunteers, there are also volunteers who are students from local high schools. FFA students from Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria High and students from Righetti High and Pioneer Valley help volunteer to provide support and help get things done.
Once winners are ready to be selected, the raffle is done right in front of the store. Locals are able to see the process in action and look forward to the day.
“We do the raffle right out here,” said Kossuth. “So what we do is take a box and we take it to the front, draw names and everyone is out here watching. Box after box, it's so exciting.”
This upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. the Grinch will make a special appearance at the Festival of Trees location.
Altrusa of the Central Coast is a non-profit corporation, which administers contributions received from Altrusa clubs, individual members and public donors with an emphasis on literacy. Members of the club would describe it as a generous, kind and inclusive organization.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.