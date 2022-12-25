The City of Santa Maria Public Library will have STEAM kits for school kids to check out. The reusable kits of educational materials are designed to involve older elementary school students in scientific experiments at home.
STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math.
On Dec. 16, Dawn Jackson, the director of the library, accepted a check for $3,688 to pay for the kits from a local Altrusa group that has, in the past, paid for the Children’s Theater and two large murals in the children’s library, among other things.
Jackson said that this batch of kits will be distributed among the Orcutt, Los Alamos and Guadalupe branches.
Based on the popularity of the kits they have now on hand for younger children, Jackson anticipates heavy usage. The kits that will be ordered deal with topics like computer coding and magnetism.
Anna Sorenson, co-president of Altrusa, and the club’s literacy chair, Lorine Edens, presented the check.
Several Altrusa members are on the board of the library’s foundation and have been long affiliated with funding projects for the library.
Diane Aleman-Stevens, treasurer of Altrusa, said that the gift was made possible by a grant from the Altrusa International Foundation. She said the local group plans to apply again during the next grant cycle to provide materials for the Cuyama branch.
The kits consist of colorful educational materials that come housed in a plastic box with a handle. Instructions for conducting experiments are included.