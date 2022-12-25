Altrusa gift

Library Director Dawn Jackson, center, accepts a check from $3,688 from Altrusa members. 

 Contributed

The City of Santa Maria Public Library will have STEAM kits for school kids to check out. The reusable kits of educational materials are designed to involve older elementary school students in scientific experiments at home.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math.

On Dec. 16, Dawn Jackson, the director of the library, accepted a check for $3,688 to pay for the kits from a local Altrusa group that has, in the past, paid for the Children’s Theater and two large murals in the children’s library, among other things.

