Altrusa foundation now taking grant applications

Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria Inc. is accepting applications for its fall 2020 grants until Oct. 1.
Literacy, child care, programs for people with disabilities, seniors and others causes have benefitted from more than $700,000 in grants from the foundation since its inception in 1992, said Diane Alleman-Stevens, foundation treasurer.
For grant applications and more information, contact Alleman-Stevens at 805-352-0026 or stevens280@comcast.net
The foundation awarded $11,800 in spring grants to nine organizations and programs.
Grants went to Leadership Santa Maria Valley Class 2020 for its Legacy Project, the “Strawberry Moon Says Good Night” bilingual book; Good Samaritan After School Program; Court Appointed Special Advocates for volunteer training; and the Joe Nightingale School TK Dramatic Play.
Grants also went to Santa Barbara County Education Office Teachers Network; PLAY Active Aging Week; SBAR County Public Defender’s Office/Coast Valley SATC Homeless Services Navigator Program; and Angel Camp Summer Program.
A special donation was made to the Little House by the Park “Take a Book, Leave a Book” project in Guadalupe, Alleman-Stevens said.
