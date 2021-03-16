Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria Inc. is accepting spring 2021 grant applications until April 1.
Since the foundation’s inception in 1992, its grants have provided more than $700,000 to programs for literacy, child care, people with disabilities, seniors and others causes, foundation treasurer Diane Alleman-Stevens said.
In fall 2020, the foundation awarded $9,500 in grants to Corazon Del Pueblo Library Santa Maria City PLAY Pickleball Court and Elwin Mussell Senior Center Program, Santa Maria Elks Mini Rodeo, Santa Barbara County Education Office Teachers Network teacher grants and Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum.
A special donation also was made to Children’s Resource and Referral Service, Alleman-Stevens said.
For grant applications, contact Alleman-Stevens at 805-352-0026 or stevens280@comcast.net.