Applications for grants to provide human services are being accepted through March 15 from nonprofit organizations in the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys by Altrusa Club of the Central Coast Foundation Inc.
Noe Mahelona, president of the foundation, said the application form is available online at www.altrusaofthecentralcoast.org/application.
“To be eligible, the applicant must be a nonprofit organization registered with the California secretary of state and currently providing human services in either of the two geographic areas,” Mahelona said.
She said the foundation and Altrusa Club of the Central Coast, a service organization that focuses on literacy and other needed services throughout the community, host the annual Festival of Trees in the Santa Maria Valley.
“Funds raised during this event have allowed the foundation to award thousands of dollars in grants to a diverse group of other local nonprofit organizations and to pay for minimal administrative costs,” Mahelona said.
The 2021 grant recipients included Alliance for Pharmaceutical Access, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Central Coast Literacy Council, Life Steps Foundation, Orcutt Library, Santa Barbara County Action Network and Veggie Rescue.
Those interested in donating to help with administrative costs, becoming a 2022 tree sponsor or wanting more information about the grant application should contact Mahelona at 805-478-3330 or altrusafot@juno.com or visit the website listed above.