You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Almost 100 seniors ring in 2020 at Noon Year’s Eve Party in Santa Maria
alert featured

Almost 100 seniors ring in 2020 at Noon Year’s Eve Party in Santa Maria

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

For some Santa Marians, there was no need to wait until midnight to ring in the new year.

Close to 100 seniors gathered Tuesday at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center for the annual Noon Year’s Eve Party filled with live music and dancing.

The event, a tradition organized by the Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club, drew scores of community members, from newly seniors to those in their 90s.

Party attendees were dressed in everything from suits and fine dresses down to casual wear.

On Tuesday, tables and chairs took up half of the Mussell Center auditorium. The remaining space was reserved for a dance floor as seniors swayed and swung to the music of Riptide Big Band, a 15-person ensemble playing a mix of up-tempo and down-tempo tunes from the 1920s through the 1970s.

Tom and Joanne Shelton, of Santa Maria, were among the dozens of seniors who took to the dance floor to celebrate the new year.

“We’ve been coming to this event for the past 10 years,” Joanne said. “We’ve gotten to know a lot of the people here so it's nice to keep coming back.”

Joanne said she was grateful for the event, noting, “most seniors don’t stay up until midnight.”

Midway through the event, as the clock struck noon, seniors who came with their lovers kissed and hugged to mark the new year and Riptide members played a loud blast from their horns.

The band then broke into a rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching In” by Louis Armstrong & His All-Stars.

One woman, who declined to give her name, said she was glad the event allowed her and other seniors an opportunity to get out of the house.

“It’s great to get out and socialize — people need to go out and live a little,” she said.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Sears store closure to result in loss of nearly 90 jobs in Santa Maria
Local News

Sears store closure to result in loss of nearly 90 jobs in Santa Maria

  • Updated

Nearly 90 jobs will be lost when the Santa Maria’s Sears store closes in February as the parent company of the troubled retailer moves to shed unprofitable stores. Statewide, the company reports around 2,500 jobs are impacted with the shuttering of 32 Sears and Kmart stores throughout California between October 2018 and February.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News