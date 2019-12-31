Almost 100 seniors ring in 2020 at Noon Year’s Eve Party in Santa Maria

For some Santa Marians, there was no need to wait until midnight to ring in the new year.
Close to 100 seniors gathered Tuesday at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center for the annual Noon Year’s Eve Party filled with live music and dancing.
The event, a tradition organized by the Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club, drew scores of community members, from newly seniors to those in their 90s.
Party attendees were dressed in everything from suits and fine dresses down to casual wear.
On Tuesday, tables and chairs took up half of the Mussell Center auditorium. The remaining space was reserved for a dance floor as seniors swayed and swung to the music of Riptide Big Band, a 15-person ensemble playing a mix of up-tempo and down-tempo tunes from the 1920s through the 1970s.
Tom and Joanne Shelton, of Santa Maria, were among the dozens of seniors who took to the dance floor to celebrate the new year.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’ve been coming to this event for the past 10 years,” Joanne said. “We’ve gotten to know a lot of the people here so it's nice to keep coming back.”
Joanne said she was grateful for the event, noting, “most seniors don’t stay up until midnight.”
Midway through the event, as the clock struck noon, seniors who came with their lovers kissed and hugged to mark the new year and Riptide members played a loud blast from their horns.
The band then broke into a rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching In” by Louis Armstrong & His All-Stars.
One woman, who declined to give her name, said she was glad the event allowed her and other seniors an opportunity to get out of the house.
“It’s great to get out and socialize — people need to go out and live a little,” she said.
123119 Noon Year Celebration 01.jpg
123119 Noon Year Celebration 02.jpg
123119 Noon Year Celebration 03.jpg
123119 Noon Year Celebration 04.jpg
123119 Noon Year Celebration 05.jpg
123119 Noon Year Celebration 06.jpg
123119 Noon Year Celebration 07.jpg
123119 Noon Year Celebration 08.jpg
123119 Noon Year Celebration 09.jpg
123119 Noon Year Celebration 10.jpg
123119 Noon Year Celebration 11.jpg
123119 Noon Year Celebration 12.jpg
123119 Noon Year Celebration 13.jpg
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed