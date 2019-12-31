Almost 100 seniors ring in 2020 at Noon Year’s Eve Party in Santa Maria

For some Santa Marians, there was no need to wait until midnight to ring in the new year.

Close to 100 seniors gathered Tuesday at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center for the annual Noon Year’s Eve Party filled with live music and dancing.

The event, a tradition organized by the Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club, drew scores of community members, from newly seniors to those in their 90s.

Party attendees were dressed in everything from suits and fine dresses down to casual wear.

On Tuesday, tables and chairs took up half of the Mussell Center auditorium. The remaining space was reserved for a dance floor as seniors swayed and swung to the music of Riptide Big Band, a 15-person ensemble playing a mix of up-tempo and down-tempo tunes from the 1920s through the 1970s.

Tom and Joanne Shelton, of Santa Maria, were among the dozens of seniors who took to the dance floor to celebrate the new year.

“We’ve been coming to this event for the past 10 years,” Joanne said. “We’ve gotten to know a lot of the people here so it's nice to keep coming back.”

Joanne said she was grateful for the event, noting, “most seniors don’t stay up until midnight.”