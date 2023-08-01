Alma Rosa Winery held its fourth annual "Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction" fundraising walk for mental health awareness on July 22 which raised $200,463, a 12% increase over last year’s event, according to Debra Eagle, Alama Rosa's general manager.

"I am proud to announce that the total funds raised from this year’s walk are the highest to date and eagerly anticipate the possibilities that lie ahead in the coming years," Eagle said.

One-hundred percent of funds raised will be distributed to event beneficiaries, One Mind and Santa Barbara’s Mental Wellness Center.

