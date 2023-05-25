052423 AHC Graduation 01

Antoinette Terrones, left, and Anselmo Perez are two of the more than 1,300 Allan Hancock College students who will graduate this week.

 Contributed, Allan Hancock College

Allan Hancock College’s traditional in-person graduation is set for Friday morning on the school's football field in Santa Maria.

As students prepare for the big day, with the ceremony slated to start at 10:30 a.m., Antoinette Terrones and Anselmo Perez are two of more than 1,300 members of the 2023 graduating class. Both are continuing their education at Fresno State University.

Terrones, who attended Cabrillo High School, is graduating from Hancock with an Associate degree in Business Administration and says she is excited about graduation, especially after missing out on her high school graduation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you