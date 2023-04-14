Allan Hancock College hosted a reception for its fine arts students Thursday to showcase works of art that are currently on display at the Ann Foxworthy Gallery. The reception featured student-artists whose work is in the show, which runs through May 12, and live performances by students in Hancock’s dance program.
The showcased works include traditional two- and three-dimensional pieces, digital media arts displays and works from students studying animation, dance, photography and music.
The Ann Foxworthy Gallery is located inside the Academic Resource Center at the college's Santa Maria campus in the L Building. Gallery hours are Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
