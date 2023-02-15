Bringing a university feel to a community college.

That's what Allan Hancock College is aiming for with its new Fine Arts Complex, which the school claims is a state-of-the-art environment that will help its students feel motivated when pursuing a higher education.

Hancock is celebrating the completion of its 88,000-square-foot Fine Arts Complex with a grand opening ceremony on Feb. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the college’s Santa Maria campus. The event is free and open to the public.

021523-smt-news-fine-arts-complex-003.jpg
The two-story facility consolidates all of Allan Hancock's fine arts and performing arts programs under one roof. The college broke ground on the complex in September 2020 and opened for students and faculty in January.

021523-smt-news-fine-arts-complex-008.jpg
Funding for the approximately $48.4 million facility was provided by the voter-approved Bond Measure l, the California Community College Chancellor's Office, and a generous donation by the Patty Boyd Foundation.

