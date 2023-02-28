Allan Hancock College hosted the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s 34th annual High School Design Competition on Tuesday.

The event, held each spring, is an all-day design competition fashioned after the Architects Learning Exam and introduces high school students to the world of architecture and the design process through the framework of a "fun and educational learning experience," according to the school.

Hancock Board of Trustees President Greg Pensa partnered with Hancock College architecture professor Saad Sadig and retired architect David Goldstein to bring the event to the Santa Maria campus.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you