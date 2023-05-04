Honoring a trio that has impacted the lives of many, Allan Hancock College announced the three community leaders who will be recognized at the inaugural Hancock Honors celebration in September.

“This is a great evening for the college and for the community,” said Allan Hancock College Foundation Executive Director Jon Hooten. “Hancock has been looking for ways to recognize people in the community who’ve come through Hancock and are making positive impacts in their communities.”

The college will recognize former superintendent and president Ann Foxworthy Lewellen, Grammy Award-winning musician Tommy Soulati Shepherd and the late philanthropist Patty Boyd as its first class of honorees.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0