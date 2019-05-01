An all-way stop will be installed at the intersection of Tefft Street and Mesa Road in Nipomo by Thursday, May 9, according to the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works.
The changes, approved by the Board of Supervisors on April 9, are intended to improve traffic operations and safety on two roadways that experience high volumes of traffic daily, said Michael Britton, county traffic operations supervisor.
Installation of an all-way stop is an interim measure while a project to install traffic signals is being developed, scheduled for 2021.
Prior to the installation of the new stop signs, county officials will provide notification at the site, informing drivers of the upcoming changes.