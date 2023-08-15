The Santa Maria-Bonita School District has announced its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2023-24 school year.

All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at all schools in the district under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). Additionally, students participating in after-school programs will receive supper meals at no charge.

Beginning in the 2022–23 school year, California was the first state in the country to implement a statewide Universal Meals Program for school children. The program is built on the foundations of the federal National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

