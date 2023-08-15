The Santa Maria-Bonita School District has announced its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2023-24 school year.
All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at all schools in the district under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). Additionally, students participating in after-school programs will receive supper meals at no charge.
Beginning in the 2022–23 school year, California was the first state in the country to implement a statewide Universal Meals Program for school children. The program is built on the foundations of the federal National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.
California’s state meal mandate was expanded to include both a nutritiously adequate breakfast and lunch, not just for children from families in financial need, but for all children each school day. The California State Legislature allocated funds to provide additional state meal reimbursement to school districts to cover the cost of the Universal Meals Program.
SMBSD has been providing breakfast and lunch at no charge to all SMBSD students under a variety of federal and state eligibility programs since the 2005-06 school year.
In California, meals are provided at no cost through different programs or provisions including the Community Eligibility Provision of the California Department of Education.
The CEP is an alternate meal counting and collection procedure that was made available to all schools nationwide that have at least 40% of their student population whose families participate in CalFresh, CalWORKs, the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, and Medi-Cal or who are certified as homeless, migrant, foster children, or participate in the Head Start program. SMBSD qualifies for CEP.