A scorched tractor and other debris were discovered Friday morning in the aftermath of the Alisal fire, which grew to 16,901 acres but is 41% contained, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A scorched tractor and other debris were discovered Friday morning in the aftermath of the Alisal fire, which grew to 16,901 acres but is 41% contained, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle sits at a roadblock near the Alisal fire, which has burned 16,901 acres and is 41% contained as of Friday, according to officials.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Contributed
Imagery of the Alisal fire taken from the Sentinel-2 satellite from space on Wednesday.
European Union Earth Observation Programme, Contributed
A DC-10 fixed-wing air tanker drops Phos-chek retardant along a ridge near Gaviota on Thursday.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A Cal Fire engine company keeps an eye on fire activity while parked in the center divider of Highway 101 on Wednesday.
Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Crews fighting the Alisal fire Thursday night helped raised the level of containment to 41%, although the fire that has scorched 16,901 acres has destroyed three residences and threatened more than 400 buildings, according to County Fire officials.
Aided by the Pacific Ocean, thinned vegetation from previous fires and firefighting aircraft, crews have held the fire that broke out in the Santa Ynez Mountains along the northern and southern borders of the fire.
The fire has "pretty much" burned out along the eastern edge but is now spreading on the western edge through the Gaviota area, according to Chris Childers, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department battalion chief, who added he expects full containment in the next few days.
Crews used the ocean and Highway 101 as control lines for the fire.
"The great Pacific fuel break helped like it always does," Childers said. "It won't burn."
A section of Highway 101 that closed on Monday due to the Alisal fire, but has since reopened on Thursday, forced motorists to take alternate routes, increasing congested traffic along Highway 154 and prompting California Highway Patrol officials to issue safety warnings to drivers on Thursday.
The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday in an area between West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road, near the Alisal Reservoir, spreading over the ridge, toward the ocean and through an area unburned since the Refugio fire in 1955.
Gusty sundowner winds pushed the fire south while it diminished on the east side after reaching younger vegetation in the 2016 Sherpa fire burn scar, according to Childers.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire forced the closure of a 24-mile stretch of Highway 101, from Highway 1 to Winchester Canyon/Cathedral Oaks roads, and the parallel railroad track on Monday, although officials reopened them to traffic on Thursday evening.
County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig on Wednesday confirmed damage to the Tajiguas landfill. On Friday, three residences were found to be destroyed, along with two outbuildings. The fire has threatened 439 structures, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
More than 1,731 personnel from Cal Fire, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Kern and Ventura counties, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Montecito, Carpinteria, Vandenberg Space Force Base and the U.S. Forest Service have been battling the blaze, according to Eliason.
Additionally, at least five fixed-wing tankers and six water-dropping helicopters have been assigned to the fire, Eliason added.
Evacuation orders are still in effect and include the area west of Arroyo Hondo to the intersection of highways 101 and 1, Arroyo Hondo Canyon, Refugio Canyon, and the area between El Capitan Beach State Park and West Camino Cielo.
Other evacuation warnings still in effect include the areas west of Highway 101, Gaviota Beach, Hollister Ranch, east of El Capitan Beach State Park, west of Dos Pueblos Canyon Road and south of West Camino Cielo.
Public Health and Air Pollution Control District officials on Friday downgraded an air quality alert to an air quality watch for the county, including the Channel Islands, due to lingering smoke and ash.
An emergency evacuation center was established at Dos Pueblos High School, according to County Office of Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard. Evacuees needing assistance can contact the American Red Cross at 833-583-3111.
The Earl Warren Showgrounds has been established as an evacuation center for large animals, and County Animal Services is accepting small animals at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta. For animal evacuation assistance, call 805-681-4332.
Updated incident information about the fire, including evacuation maps and road closure updates, is available at readysbc.org.
Photos: Images from the Alisal Fire
101221 alisal eliason 3.jpg
Updated
101221 alisal eliason 4.jpg
Updated
101221 alisal eliason 5.jpg
Updated
101221 alisal eliason 6
Updated
101221 alisal fire
Updated
101221 alisal fire dozers eliason
Updated
101221 alisal fire eliason guillermo canyon
Updated
101221 alisal fire LPNF
Updated
101221 alisal fire reagan ranch
101221 hwy 154 2.jpg
Updated
101221 hwy 154 4.jpg
Updated
101221 hwy 154 7.jpg
Updated
101221 tanker airport sm
Updated
101321 air tanker eliason 1.jpg
101321 air tanker eliason 2
Updated
101321 air tanker eliason 2.jpg
101321 air tanker eliason 3.jpg
101321 air tanker eliason 4.jpg
101321 caltrans alisal fire 1.jpg
101321 caltrans alisal fire 2.jpg
101321 sbcapcd alisal fire 1.jpg
101321 sbcapcd alisal fire 2.jpg
101321 sbcapcd alisal fire 3.jpg
101421 alisal briefing 1.jpg
101421 alisal briefing 2.jpg
101421 alisal briefing 3.jpg
101421 alisal cal fire eliason.jpg
Updated
101421 alisal fire burn.jpg
101421 alisal fire eliason 1.jpg
101421 alisal fire eliason 2.jpg
101421 alisal fire helo.jpg
101421 Alisal Fire livestock 01
Updated
101421 Alisal Fire livestock 02
Updated
101421 Alisal Fire livestock 03
Updated
101421 Alisal Fire livestock 04
Updated
101421 alisal fire nasa
101421 alisal fire tanker.jpg
101421 alisal LPNF 1.jpg
101421 alisal LPNF 2.jpg
101421 alisal tanker eliason 1.jpg
Updated
101421 alisal tanker eliason 2.jpg
Updated
101421 alisal tanker eliason 3.jpg
Updated
101421 alisal tanker eliason 4.jpg
Updated
101421 alisal tanker eliason 5.jpg
101421 alisal tanker eliason 6.jpg
101421 alisal tanker eliason 7.jpg
101421 alisal tanker eliason 8.jpg
101521 alisal fire damage eliason
Updated
101521 alisal fire satellite copernicus
Updated
101521 alisal fire sbso
Updated
101521 alisal fire tanker eliason 1.jpg
101521 alisal fire tanker eliason 2.jpg
101521 alisal fire tanker eliason 3.jpg
101521 alisal fire tanker eliason 4.jpg
Alisal Fire
Updated
Alisal Fire - National Forest Service
Updated
Alisal Fire 2
Updated
Alisal Fire 3
Updated
Alisal Fire 7
Alisal Fire 8
Alisal fire backfire.jpg
Updated
Alisal Fire deer
Alisal Fire morning briefing
Updated
Alisal Fire photo provided by Los Padres National Forest air attack
Updated
Alisal fire smoke from Regan's ranch
Updated
Alisal spot fire along Hwy 101.jpg
Updated
Photo of Alisal Fire provided by Santa Barbara County Fire