An alert has been issued for strong winds and an advisory for high surf and the potential for coastal flooding in Santa Barbara County on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The National Weather Service said winds at 15 mph Christmas Eve are expected to increase to 20 to 25 mph Christmas Day, with gusts as high as 35 mph, before dropping to 5 to 10 mph in the evening, although gusts up to 30 mph will still be possible.
The high surf advisory is in effect from Monday afternoon until 9 a.m. Wednesday, forecasters said.
A large westerly swell is expected to bring waves from 7 to 10 feet, with sets to 12 feet, Monday night, building to 9 to 12 feet, with sets to 14 feet, on Tuesday before gradually subsiding Wednesday morning.
An astronomical high tide of 6.6 feet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, combined with the high surf, may lead to moderate coastal flooding in beach parking lots and walkways as well as beach erosion, especially on west-facing beaches south of Point Conception.
Forecaster warned the high surf will increase the risk of ocean drowning, as large waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, rip currents pull swimmers and surfers out to sea and small boats capsize near shore.