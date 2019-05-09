An alert for approaching thunderstorms was issued about 2:30 p.m. by the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, but rainfall amounts are expected to be below the threshold for debris flows.
The National Weather Service said the storm is expected to arrive in the county Thursday night and continue into Friday, with showers possible through the weekend.
Forecasters said thunderstorms with brief, locally heavy downpours and small hail can be expected, with localized flooding of roadways possible.
Predicted rainfall amounts vary widely, ranging from 0.10 to 0.50 of an inch along the coast and in the valleys and from 0.50 to 2 inches in the mountains.
OEM officials, who advised residents to be aware of changing conditions, said they will continue to monitor the storm and notify residents if additional action is required.
The anticipated storm prompted cancellation of the Downtown Fridays event set for May 10, said co-organizer Ed Carcarey.