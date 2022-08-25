ALDI - Corporate - Lompoc

Aldi discount grocery store in Lompoc is set to open on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 729 North H St., next to Boot Barn.

 Contributed

Shelves are almost stocked at Lompoc's Aldi discount grocery store in preparation for the grand opening event Thursday, Sept. 1, when doors will open to the community at 729 North H St. 

The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m., with free goody bags given to the first 100 customers, according to a company announcement. 

The first 100 customers also will receive a "golden ticket" that could be worth $100.

