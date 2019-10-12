The Central Coast AirFest takes flight at the Santa Maria Public Airport today for two days of on-the-ground displays and aerial demonstrations, highlighted by the U.S. Air Force Viper Demonstration Team, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. General admission is $35 for ages 16 to 64; $10 for ages 5 to 15, 65 and older and active military personnel; and free for those 4 and younger. Parking is $10 per vehicle.
Recommended
Print Ads
Restaurant
Latest Local Offers
The Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville
Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center
Dr. Jon Bridger - Santa Barbara Podiatry