It’s Friday afternoon, and Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber sits wrapped in plastic and masking tape inside a hangar as old as she is at the Santa Maria Public Airport, just 24 hours before she’s scheduled to make her debut with a fresh coat of paint.
Half a dozen men swarm over the C-47, some masking off a band of black and white stripes around her waist where a big white star sits in a circle of blue.
Others are sanding and scuffing the paint on the wings to prepare them to receive in matching black and white stripes.
The crew at Art Craft Paint is racing to finish the “invasion lines” and the insignia of the U.S. Army Air Corps on the aircraft in time for a barbecue Saturday afternoon, when a handful of surviving World War II veterans will be honored for their service.
Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber will be a centerpiece at the barbecue that will double as a sendoff party for the C-47 transport that will fly to the East Coast, linking up with other C-47s and DC-3s en route for a spin around the Statue of Liberty in New York before heading for Great Britain and, ultimately, the beaches of Normandy, France.
The twin-engine aircraft that Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower called one of the most vital tools to winning World War II are headed for “Daks Over Normandy,” a re-creation of the D-Day invasion and a seven-day celebration of the 75th anniversary of the event that turned the tide for the Allies in their struggle against Nazi Germany.
To date, 38 Douglas C-47 Skytrains, called Dakotas or Daks by the Royal Air Force, DC-3s, Super DC-3s, R4D-65s and C-55Ds, all variants of the same aircraft, are confirmed for the event, according to organizers.
The aircraft, 21 of them from the United States, including Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber, will carry 250 men and women across the English Channel to the beaches of Normandy, where they will parachute down beneath dome-shaped ’chutes like those used by paratroopers in the June 6, 1944, invasion.
Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber is back in the Art Craft hangar to be given the same paint scheme of the 800 Skytrains that carried nearly 24,000 paratroopers into battle 75 years ago.
She’s “back” because the Art Craft hangar is where she received her original paint job in 2012 as part of a three-year restoration project undertaken by the Gooney Bird Group Inc., who own and maintain the plane.
“We were pretty lucky and blessed to be people participating in that restoration,” says Art Craft Paint owner Teresa Venegas Arredondo, who at that time donated about 60 percent of the cost for the paint job.
This time, she says, she’s donating about 80 percent of the cost — even though her workers have been putting in long hours to complete the task in just five days.
“We were supposed to have it 10 days,” Arredondo explains. “But the place that was doing the avionics in San Luis Obispo was running behind. I told them, ‘Just do your part. When it gets to my shop, I’ll make it happen.’
“Tomorrow, when I see it on the ramp, I’ll say ‘mission accomplished,’” she adds.
Arredondo says people keep asking her why she’s doing it.
“The reason is because 2019 is 75 years,” she says. “What I’m giving is nothing compared to (what they gave) 75 years ago.”
She waves her hand, indicating the old hangar where Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber sits with nose raised toward the doors as if impatient to take flight.
“This hangar was an Army base,” she continues. “It was a training center. A lot of the fliers who were trained here ended up at Normandy and Europe.”
Manny Melgoza, floor supervisor and painter, pauses to explain the paint scheme and the process of putting it on, noting that first the entire plane had to be wrapped in clear plastic, then areas were masked out to receive white primer.
Now five of his crew are masking off areas that will get the white stripes, this time wrapping all the way around the fuselage. Three more are scuffing old paint. When it’s time to apply two coasts of fresh paint, he and another painter will do the job.
“We’ll kick everyone else out, and it will be just the two of us,” Melgoza says. “The primer takes an hour to dry. The first coat — the flash coat — can be painted with a second coat after 15 or 20 minutes. Then it will dry all night.”
Their goal is to have it rolled out in time for the celebration that starts at noon.
The Estrella Warbirds Museum at the Paso Robles Airport has partnered with the Echo Group/Band of Brothers, Boots-N-Chutes, Art Craft Paint Inc., Santa Barbara County Parks Department and the Santa Maria Public Airport to make the event possible, says Stephanie Tracy, in charge of events and fundraising for Echo Group/Band of Brothers.
“We have five veterans from World War II who will be attending,” Tracy says. “Steve Baird, president of Band of Brothers, will be the MC and will welcome everyone. He’ll introduce the World War II veterans and have them stand, if they can.
“Boots-N-Chutes will provide the color guard and will bring in the American and California flags. The others will be up there already,” she adds, referring to the U.S. Army, Air Force, Marines, Navy and Coast Guard flags as well as the POW/MIA flag.
“Then it will just be the barbecue,” she says. “And people will probably have a chance to get up close and personal with the plane — if it’s ready.”
Arredondo has no doubt Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber will be ready.
“It will be done,” she says. “It has to be done. We’re not going home until it is.”