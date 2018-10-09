World War II in the skies over Europe will be the focus of a presentation by retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Roger McGrath on Saturday afternoon in Solvang.
“The Air War in Europe: The 8th Air Force and Memphis Belle” will be the topic of McGrath’s presentation from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Root 246 Sunset Lounge, 400 Alisal Road, said a spokeswoman for the Refugio del Cielo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which is sponsoring the program with the Sons of the American Revolution.
The program will feature Vince Evans, an Army Air Force captain who served as bombardier on the Memphis Belle.
A B-17F Flying Fortress assigned to the 324th Bomb Squadron, the Memphis Belle was one of the first U.S. Army Air Force heavy bombers to complete 25 missions during World War II.
Her crew is also credited with shooting down eight German aircraft between the first mission Nov. 7, 1942, over Brest, France, and the last mission May 19, 1943, over Kiel, Germany.
Now fully restored, the Memphis Belle is on display in the World War II Gallery of the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio.
The Eighth Air Force was activated in January 1942 and carried out strategic bombing of enemy targets in France, Belgium and the Netherlands and fighter combat in Northern Europe.
McGrath is a noted historian and author who has written four books, nearly 150 articles on various eras of history and numerous book reviews.
He has appeared in multiple documentaries on the History Channel, including “Tales of the Gun,” “The Real West,” “The Conquerors,” “The Presidents,” “Wild West Tech” and “Cowboys & Outlaws.”
He was awarded the California Military History Medal in 1999 and has served as president of the California State Military Museum Foundation board of directors.
Admission to his Saturday presentation, which is open to the public, is $10, which includes refreshments.
For more information, contact Judy Franzen at 805-697-7904.