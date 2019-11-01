Over half a dozen air tankers began flying out of Santa Maria to fight flames raging in rural Ventura County on Friday morning.
The tankers, which were brought in to the U.S. Forest Service’s air attack base at the Santa Maria Public Airport, included two DC-10 aircraft along with five other large water tankers, according to Chris Kunkle of the Central Coast Jet Center, which services the Forest Services’ aircraft.
Around 7:30 a.m., the first tanker began flying out to assist crews battling the Maria fire, which has charred almost 9,000 acres near Santa Paula since it broke out Thursday evening.
“All morning they’ve been loading up on fire retardant, flying down to make their drops and then coming back for a reload,” Kunkle said.
Santa Maria Public Airport Manager Chris Hastert said the Forest Service maintains its air attack base in Santa Maria all year but ramps things up when large fires break out.
“We’re one of only three or four of their bases (in California) that can handle larger tankers like DC-10s so we often have tankers flying out for fires that are not in the area,” Hastert said.
In addition to aircraft, firefighters from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obiso counties also have been moved south to assist with efforts to contain the Maria fire.
Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said a five-engine strike team, battalion chief and two dozer strike team composed of personnel from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties was sent to the Maria fire on Thursday night.
Santa Maria Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Farmer said the agency on Thursday night received a request to send resources to the Maria fire but already had eight firefighters and two engines assisting with the Kincade fire in Sonoma County.
“We did get a phone call last night, but we have so many people out on fires and a couple injuries we couldn’t spare anyone,” he said. “We still have to make sure we’re staffed at home.”