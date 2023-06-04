The AIDS/Life Cycle Ride will make a stop at Preisker Park in Santa Maria on Wednesday headed for Lompoc via State Route 1 Thursday, and San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura County on Friday, June 9, via southbound US Hwy 101.
Motorists on these routes can expect California Highway Patrol to be present to maintain a safe environment for everyone, Caltrans District 5 announced.
Caltrans officials report that approximately 2,200 cyclists will travel single file with the flow of traffic using portions of city and county roads between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday.