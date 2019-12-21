A little help from our friends

Both Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County Fire Department rely on mutual aid, as does virtually every other fire protection service in the nation, to help fight major wildfires.

Usually, official mutual aid agreements are signed between regional agencies, but it doesn’t matter if no agreement exists when disaster strikes.

When one agency needs assistance, other agencies respond almost without question, sending whatever resources they can spare to help deal with whatever disaster has erupted, because they know someday they may be the ones asking for help.

“We send assets where they’re needed as requested,” said Jim Harris, forest fire chief for Los Padres National Forest. “We may send a hotshot crew to Alaska, an engine to Texas, a helicopter to Inyo [National Forest].”

When the Cave fire erupted around 4:15 p.m. Nov. 25 near Highway 154 and Painted Cave Road, calls went out for assistance as the wind-driven blaze exploded to nearly 3,000 acres by midnight.

By the next day, at least 600 firefighters plus engines from departments in San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and Kern counties were on the fire lines alongside crews from County Fire and the U.S Forest Service.