After years of decline, Lompoc's parks could see improvements in 2020

The city is expected to find out by this spring whether it will be awarded up to $10 million that the city applied for in Prop 68 grants to make improvements at Johns-Manville and Pioneer parks. Additionally, city leaders have suggested that parks could be the beneficiaries of additional revenue generated by the potential success of Measure I2020, a 1% sales tax increase that will go before voters in the March 3 primary election.

If the funding becomes available, Ishiwata said the city will move forward with selecting and installing new playground equipment at Beattie Park, which had its play apparatuses removed in July 2019 after they were deemed unsafe.

Additionally, Ishiwata said, the city will begin making further improvements, one stall at a time, to the RV campground at River Park.

Regardless of the Prop 68 or Measure I2020 results, there are ways for community members to assist with sprucing up local parks: The parks division has implemented a volunteer program, as well as an “Adopt a Park” campaign. People can also share concerns with Recreation Manager Mario Guerrero Jr. by calling 805-875-8095.