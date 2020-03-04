After successful passage of Measure I, Lompoc leaders looking at next steps

After advocating for nearly a year to raise Lompoc’s sales tax in an effort to help boost revenue, Mayor Jenelle Osborne was in a celebratory mood Wednesday.
Osborne entered Tuesday optimistic but unsure about how Measure I2020, which asked voters whether to raise the local sales tax rate by 1%, would fare in that day’s primary election.
Her concerns were eased a bit when early vote-by-mail results showed the measure receiving 68% support, and they were all but erased Wednesday morning when that level of support was maintained after votes from all of Lompoc's 13 precincts had been tallied.
“I am relieved and I am very grateful that our voters understood the issue and supported it, and did so at a level of 68%,” she said Wednesday of Measure I, which only needed a simple majority of support to succeed. “This is needed and will help us address ongoing issues that we’ve had with the general fund budget and our unfunded liabilities.”
Those issues directly led to the creation of Measure I, which was publicly endorsed by several city leaders, among others, leading up to Tuesday’s primary, but which also faced some vocal opposition.
Raising the sales tax from 7.75% to 8.75% will bring in an estimated $4.8 million annually in additional revenue to the city’s general fund, according to city staff. That funding was deemed to be sorely needed as the city grappled with several cuts in an effort to balance its last two budgets, and also as the city faces an unfunded liability of around $90 million to CalPERS, the state’s public employee pension system.
City Manager Jim Throop, who first proposed putting a sales tax ballot measure before voters in January 2019, said Wednesday that the successful passage of Measure I was “absolutely positive for the future of Lompoc.”
“Funding provided by Measure I2020 will enable us to continue economic development in Lompoc, with a focus on tourism, new business, and nurturing valuable community partnerships, such as with Vandenberg Air Force Base,” he said. “Maybe most importantly, Measure I2020 will enable us to maintain and improve city services in Lompoc to a level our residents deserve.”
Although Tuesday’s election results won’t become official until they are certified by the Santa Barbara County clerk’s office, Lompoc officials are wasting no time in moving forward.
It is expected that city staff will spend the next couple weeks assessing the sales tax projections and figuring out how the city will need to adjust its 2019-21 biennial budget to account for the increased revenue.
City staff members are also set to work with outside consultants to prepare a report with detailed options on how the city can best use the funding going forward. Discussions from that report will likely begin at the next meeting of the Lompoc City Council, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, and continue at future meetings.
Previous staff presentations have suggested the city can use the funds to alter its amortization schedule with CalPERS and potentially save up to $45 million in repayments.
City leaders and community members also have pushed for increased funding to the city’s public safety departments, in particular, as violent crime has risen in the city over the past two years.
Noting that the CalPERS debt will have to be repaid regardless of how Measure I fared, Osborne said she would push to have the new funding be used to bolster the Lompoc Police Department.
“My personal goal is to focus on public safety and hopefully reinstate the three held police positions,” she said. “I know that would be very beneficial to our police department to have those positions back and be able to fill them.
“We had the presentation in February about all the infrastructure and equipment issues that we're having in public safety. This is a discussion for the council to have, but I’d like to find a way for us to address the unfunded liabilities as well as see some progress in the here and now for some of our current issues.”
The polling results released Wednesday morning by the county showed steady support for Measure I among voters.
A total of 5,181 Lompoc voters cast ballots either via mail-in or at 13 precincts Tuesday, according to the figures released by the county, and 3,530 of those ballots, or 68%, were marked in favor of Measure I. There were 1,651 "no" votes, a rate of just 32%.
The added sales tax, expected to go into effect as soon as July, will apply to most purchased goods, not services, for the next 15 years. It will not affect property taxes and will also not apply to prescription medications or nonprepared groceries.
Both Osborne and Throop commended Lompoc voters for staying informed and involved as the city has dealt with what Throop described as a "difficult financial situation."
Osborne said Tuesday's election was proof that residents can effect change within their local government. She said she was hopeful the community involvement would continue as the City Council moves on to deciding how to spend the money generated by Measure I.
“As we go forward having these discussions about utilizing this additional revenue, the public really needs to participate in it," she said.
