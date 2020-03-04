After successful passage of Measure I, Lompoc leaders looking at next steps

Previous staff presentations have suggested the city can use the funds to alter its amortization schedule with CalPERS and potentially save up to $45 million in repayments.

City leaders and community members also have pushed for increased funding to the city’s public safety departments, in particular, as violent crime has risen in the city over the past two years.

Noting that the CalPERS debt will have to be repaid regardless of how Measure I fared, Osborne said she would push to have the new funding be used to bolster the Lompoc Police Department.

“My personal goal is to focus on public safety and hopefully reinstate the three held police positions,” she said. “I know that would be very beneficial to our police department to have those positions back and be able to fill them.