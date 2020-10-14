After seven months, Orcutt Branch Library will reopen Monday

Following seven months of closure with services mostly limited to online, community members once again will be able to browse books on the shelves of the Orcutt Branch Library when it reopens Monday.

The Orcutt branch will be the first of the five Santa Maria Public Library locations to reopen, with the library's new mobile library service, the Bookmobile, also starting service next week.

The Orcutt branch will be open for grab-and-go services, with visitors required to wear masks, maintain social distancing and limit their visit to 20 minutes, library officials said.

"It'll be grab and go, so they'll be able to browse and then have to head out after 20 minutes," said librarian Joanne Britton. "We're just excited to be able to get open again. It's gonna be great to let people back in."

While reopening plans were approved by the city for the Orcutt branch, the Santa Maria main library and its branches in Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Cuyama will remain closed except for curbside pickup service for the time being, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

Per state guidelines for the red tier, Santa Barbara County's current reopening phase, libraries are permitted to operate indoors at 50% capacity. However, Britton said the Orcutt branch will start out at 25%, allowing 12 people inside at a time.