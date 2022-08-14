 Skip to main content
After prostate cancer, Larry Dreyer urges men to make that annual exam a priority

Prostate cancer doesn’t turn up lumps and bumps. It doesn’t issue warnings at early stages. It lingers, grows, and without regular exams, can go undetected until it’s beyond treatment.

That’s why Larry Dreyer, of Orcutt, kicks himself a little for putting off his annual physical.

“I wasn’t diligent in getting a new primary care physician after mine retired,” he said.

Larry Dreyer and his dog Sparky visit Orcutt Community Park. 

