Sherise Shade Villamor had a lot going on in her life even before her cancer diagnosis. Her father had died at age 47. She’d been taking care of herself since the age of 18. She’d spent a decade fighting for justice after the unexplained death of her brother. Now she was fighting for her life.

“When I talk about it, I get all teary because it’s crazy. It’s a crazy story. First, I give glory to God because it was God who sent me to Mission Hope (Cancer) Center, and he had the team all ready for me when I came,” she said, choking back tears.

Villamor was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in June 2021.

003-smt-news-day-of-hope-sherise-villamor-003.jpg
Fourteen weeks of radiation five days a week followed by three rounds of chemotherapy turned the tables for Sherise Shade Villamor.

