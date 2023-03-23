Nathan Blaise Johnson was an 18-year-old senior at Righetti High School when he was killed while riding his motorcycle near Sisquoc on March 5.

Two of his riding buddies were with him and they performed life-saving measures, but Johnson died in their arms that Sunday morning.

Jimmy Johnson, Nathan's dad, has helped organize a GoFundMe page to assist Nathan's friends with financial obligations and for them to have the ability to seek help.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

