“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” — Aesop
Jim Gadsby and Deanna Kay Siffert had no idea how beloved they had become to the community they called home until Deanna's cancer diagnosis in 2017 drove them to the brink of financial ruin.
Strangers donated fuel cards. Customers donated cash. Acts of kindness kept them afloat both financially and psychologically.
Today, Jim honors Deanna's legacy, generous heart and desire to support her community by donating fuel gift cards in her memory to patients in need through Mission Hope Cancer Center.
“It takes some effort to pick up gift cards at the gas station, but it meant a lot to us at the time, and I think about how, you know, sometimes life is kind of brutal but, really, I’ve got a pretty good life,” Gadsby said.
The couple were active volunteers in the community for years. Among their joys: the electronic waste recycling program at the Exploration Station and guiding athletes through the route during San Luis Obispo Triathlon.
Before Siffert passed away at the age of 48 in 2019, her son, stepdaughter and granddaughter provided most of her care while Gadsby was working in a shop, trying to keep the family afloat and customers happy.
But the cost of treatments, fuel to run from their Arroyo Grande home to Santa Maria for medical appointments and chemotherapy for almost two years, coupled with the cost of trekking back and forth to Thousand Oaks for gamma knife treatments were nearly too much.
“We sold our collectibles and all kinds of stuff. We were broke with all the treatments and the gas to get back and forth,” Gadsby said.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Mission Hope Cancer Center’s patient transportation assistance program, made available through community donations, stepped in with gas cards and countless friends, customers and complete strangers gifted them with sustaining surprises.
“We had a lot of help from people that was just unexpected and out of the blue,” Gadsby said.
An older customer who had been through cancer himself kept finding work on his car for Gadsby to do, then started bringing roses every Wednesday.
“He brought them every week, and I mean she was in hospice for six months,” Gadsby said.
That customer passed away, but not before making arrangements to have the roses delivered “until one week they showed up and I had to tell them she had passed away,” he said.
Another friend handed over an envelope with $1,000 to use as they saw fit. Gadsby and Siffert used much of it to enjoy a three-day vacation at Chumash Casino and Solvang Village.
“She was pretty invalid by then, but they have everything in one place there, so it was something we could still enjoy together,” Gadsby said.
When he handed over his first gift cards to Mission Hope, he was surprised to learn his gift wasn’t a common one.
“You have to help others because life is hard,” he said.