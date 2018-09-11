In-lieu fees developers pay instead of making a percentage of their home projects “affordable” went up this year in all four of Santa Barbara County’s housing market areas as a result of an increase in the overall median sales price for condominiums, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the County Board of Supervisors.
However, one supervisor agreed with an opinion expressed by a member of the public that in-lieu fees do little to increase the supply of affordable housing and instead artificially increase the cost of market-priced housing.
Other board members expressed support for the county’s Inclusionary Housing Ordinance and questioned its impact on the price of housing.
Supervisors are not required to approve changes in the in-lieu fee or amount of affordable housing developers must provide — those things are determined by the Housing and Community Development Division — but they must receive and file a report about any changes.
Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam dissented in the 4-1 vote to accept the report delivered by Dinah Lockhart, deputy director of the Community Services Department.
According to the report, in-lieu fees for very-low- and low-income units increased by $6,400 to a total of $86,000 for the Santa Maria Housing Market Area, by $18,700 to a total of $133,900 for the Santa Ynez HMA, by $15,200 to $92,500 for the Lompoc HMA and by $900 to $151,500 for the Sourth Coast HMA.
For moderate-income and workforce units, the fees rose by $16,400 to a total of $220,700 for the Santa Maria HMA, by $55,3900 to $395,300 for the Santa Ynez HMA, by $34,900 to $211,700 for the Lompoc HMA and $3,400 to a total of $566,100 for the South Coast HMA.
Andy Caldwell, representing the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business, said supervisors are making developers pay an impact fee for something there’s a shortage of but asserted the developers don’t foot the bill.
“The reality is builders don’t pay,” Caldwell said. “They pass it along to the buyer.”
He challenged the board to have a sign placed on every new home saying its price was raised by the Board of Supervisors by “X-number of thousands of dollars to pay for affordable housing.”
“Is it really the burden of the homebuyer to pay for affordable housing?” Caldwell asked.
Adam said the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance is poor policy and he wouldn’t support the report, calling it “a failure to acknowledge … fiscal physics.”
“When a cost is passed on to raise the price of a house, that becomes a ‘comp’ on other houses,” Adam said, referring to “comparables,” a real estate system of comparing the prices of recently sold similar homes in the same general area to support the asking price of a home just going on the market.
The implication is that the in-lieu fees passed along to new home buyers by a developer not only raise the prices of those new homes but also the prices of other homes in the vicinity.
“A few individuals end up in supported housing,” Adam said of how in-lieu housing funds are spent. “But it hurts a lot of others.”
Board Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams disagreed, saying housing prices are determined by other market forces.
“What you’re saying is builders would charge less if their costs were less, but that’s not my experience,” Williams said, adding other factors also increase costs, like the requirements for excessive parking spaces imposed by some jurisdictions and the time it takes to get a project through the approval process.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said he would support the in-lieu fees “primarily because I don’t know what the other option is.”
He pointed out an affordable housing project that will take people off the street is moving forward on Depot Street in Santa Maria.
“That would not have happened without these fees,” he said.
Lavagnino said he would be OK with the sign Caldwell suggested if every Depot Street unit had a sign saying “you are getting a house because the Board of Supervisors voted to give you a house.”
In August, the board approved a loan of nearly $1.2 million from in-lieu fees for development of the 80-unit affordable rental housing project called The Residences at Depot Street.
Adam said he would welcome an analysis of the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance’s impact by an economist.
He asserted that part of the way to get affordable housing is to help move people up from the lower end of the income scale so they become upwardly mobile and can buy a higher-priced home, thus freeing up a lower-priced home while more new market-priced homes are built to meet the rising demand.
Although the in-lieu fees increased, the report said requirements for providing inclusionary housing were waived in Lompoc for moderate and workforce household income categories and in Santa Maria for workforce income because the median home price in those categories is considered affordable.
But because the median sales price for condominiums in the Santa Maria HMA increased, developers will be required to make 5 percent of their new housing units affordable for moderate-income homebuyers or pay in-lieu fees.
For the 2018-19 fiscal year, developers will have to make 2.5 percent of their new homes affordable to very-low- and low-income buyers in all market areas.
In addition, 5 percent of new homes must be affordable to moderate-income buyers in the Santa Maria, Santa Ynez and South Coast HMAs and for workforce buyers in the Santa Ynez and South Coast HMAs.