Construction of affordable homes under the direction of People's Self-Help Housing on the site of the former Hi-Way Drive-in Theater could start in the spring, but a lot depends on the application process and building permits.

“We submitted the detailed construction drawings to the city's building department and they’ve given us the comments back on those plans. That’s kind of a normal thing for them to come in and ask for more information like that, so we have responded to the first round of the plan checks they’ve done at the city,” said Kenneth Trigueiro, CEO and president of the nonprofit.

“Now we are just waiting for the city to approve the building permits. Once the building permits are available to issue then we will bring families that are qualified through a process.”

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

