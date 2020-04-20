Affordable housing complex in Santa Maria sees few applications amid COVID-19 concerns

"The only common denominator seems to be the pandemic. I think it's just a timing issue," he said. "There's certainly still a need out there for housing; the need has not gone down."

The organization's goal at this time, Fowler said, is to rely on broader venues of communication to get the word out about these units and the application process rather than only relying on nonprofits and partners.

"We're also trying to let people know that there are very few units that come available ... and there's probably an opportunity right now that wouldn't normally exist," Fowler said.

Despite the slowdown in applications, the pandemic has not impacted construction of the actual units, with only a slight delay attributed to recent levels of rain, Fowler said.

The idea for the senior housing complex was first suggested nearly 12 years ago by members of Bethel Lutheran Church, who originally owned the project site on the corner of Sierra Madre and South East avenues.

The single-story complex designated for individuals over the age of 62 will feature studios as well as one- and two-bedroom units, along with a community center, communal garden and on-site support services for residents.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

