An additional opportunity has been added to the current affirmatively furthering fair housing workshops where residents can learn to help develop Santa Maria's housing future.
The Community Development Department is preparing an update to the Housing Element of the City of Santa Maria General Plan, which will serve as the city’s policy document, impacting the development, maintenance and improvement of housing for all economic segments of the city’s residents for the next eight years.
The city is holding workshops and open discussion on fair housing to inform the development of programs and actions for the Housing Element Update.
To affirmatively further fair housing is to "take meaningful actions to combat discrimination, overcome patterns of segregation, foster inclusive communities and foster access to opportunity for all," the city said in a press release.
These workshops will be an opportunity for locals to share their thoughts and experiences regarding fair housing topics to ensure the unique challenges and concerns faced by residents are considered.
The workshops will be held in English with Spanish translation and interpretation available. The first workshop will be held, Thursday from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Public Library, Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St..
The new workshop is available both in person and online, Monday, Nov. 7, 5:30-7 p.m. at the library.
