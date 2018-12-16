A little over 100 years ago, as the northern Santa Barbara County oil rush was going strong, small companies began sinking wells in the then-recently discovered East Cat Canyon Oil Field, pulling up modest quantities of black, gooey oil.
Twenty-six companies sunk 35 wells in the area, but only a handful were consistent producers, as boulders and loose sand blocked the flow in many of the bores.
Still, the field expanded until about 1919, when production began to decline as it became increasingly difficult to extract the thick crude from the jumbled subsurface terrain.
Wells were gradually closed until pumping ceased altogether around 1927.
Since then, oil production in East Cat Canyon has been a roller-coaster ride — downhill slides as extraction became more difficult and oil prices fell; uphill climbs as new pools were discovered, extraction techniques advanced and oil prices rose.
Companies also came and went — Books Oil Co., Palmer Oil Co., Pinal Dome Oil Co., Santa Maria Oil Fields Inc., Union Oil Company of California.
Today, improved technology for extracting heavy oil has again raised interest in the area, and Aera Energy LLC is seeking to revitalize an old field.
Aera wants to drill 141 oil and gas production wells and another 155 wells for steam injection, observation, water injection and both nonpotable and fresh water production.
Santa Barbara County recently released the draft environmental impact report on the proposed Aera East Cat Canyon Oil Field Redevelopment Project for public review and comment.
With the document now available, company officials are trying to dispel what they see as misconceptions and misinformation, and last week, one of Aera’s local representatives led a tour of the site.
Local roots
Rick Rust is a sixth-generation Californian and a Central Coast native, born and raised in a ranching family out in the Huasna Valley area.
Rust said he went to work for Aera because the company’s principles are closely aligned with his own — keeping the nation energy self-sufficient, creating good jobs, protecting the environment and providing service to the community.
Highly knowledgeable about the project, he can answer nearly any question about it as well as the history of the 2,000-acre site, located 10.5 miles from where Santa Maria Way meets Highway 101.
Two wells are still producing on the site, under lease to another company, so Aera can retain the mineral rights. But the rest of the field was decommissioned in 1990 and all the equipment was removed.
“The reason we’re interested in redeveloping the field is new technology that makes is possible to extract the oil, which is really heavy California crude,” Rust said. “It’s a 30-year project, but who knows? Technology is improving all the time. They may come up with some hydromagnetic something that will allow us to extract even more.”
Rust said the oil is locked up with ancient seawater in sandstone, far below the groundwater table, separated from the aquifer by layers of impermeable clay.
Getting the oil out of the sandstone requires softening it up so it can be pumped, which is done by injecting steam into the sandstone layer through a separate well.
The greatest public misconceptions center on that process, Rust said.
Rust said people think the process will use large volumes of fresh water, that steam injection is hazardous and that drilling through the aquifer will damage the water quality.
“Fresh water use is minimal,” he said, adding no fresh water will be used to make the steam. “We’ll only use it for drinking, some minimal irrigation and on the roads to keep down the dust during construction.
“And we’re required to do that,” he added. “In some counties, you’re allowed to use recycled water. But here, we have to use fresh.”
Rust said when the oil is pumped from the sandstone, the old seawater comes with it and must be separated out.
“We produce eight to nine barrels of water for every barrel of oil,” he said. “We’ll use that (water) to make the steam. That goes back into the earth.
“Steam injection is not hazardous,” he continued. “It’s been used in our industry safely for decades.”
Rust showed a cross-section sample of well casing, concentric circles of steel about half an inch thick with sand between some and air between others, that will separate the oil from the groundwater.
He said it would require a major earthquake right at the site to shear it off, and even if it did break, the breach would fill with sand.
“Anything you put in the casing will hold back the fluid,” Rust said. “The oil’s not going to get into the groundwater.”
He held out a bottle of water and tipped it sideways.
“If I tip this bottle, which way is the water going to go?” he asked. “Down, right? It doesn’t flow up, and neither will the oil. It can’t flow anyway. It’s so thick we have to heat it up to pump it out.”
Rust said the project also will have major economic benefits, including hundreds of head-of-household jobs, revenue for area contractors and other businesses and up to $8 million a year in property taxes.
“We’d be the top taxpayer in the county if our project passes,” he said.
Environmentally aware
Driving through the gates of the Aera property, Rust waved his arm at the trees, brush and grasses growing along both sides of the dirt road.
“This beautiful oak tree habitat with chaparral sustains an amazing amount of wildlife,” he said. “And the beautiful thing is we can operate in here in complete harmony with all the existing wildlife.”
He pointed out small metal strips attached to the trunks of oak trees — identifying tags from an inventory of every single oak on the property.
During preparation of the draft EIR for the project an alternative design was discussed that made oak protection a priority, and Rust said Aera took that to heart and redesigned the project.
By using the Oak Avoidance Alternative, the number of coast live oaks that will have to be removed dropped from 1,500 to 281, and for each tree removed, 15 will be planted, most of them on a conservation easement.
Under Aera’s plan, 70 percent of the site will remain untouched, and 24 percent — more than 500 acres — will become a dedicated conservation easement.
“The 505-acre conservation area will be open space in perpetuity,” Rust said. “It will be an area for environmental teaching, public access, hiking and biking.”
He said it will be used to educate children about oak woodlands, which has already started.
“Students at Blochman School have already collected acorns here and are germinating them,” Rust said. “If they continue the program, they’ll also plant them.”
The road through the site passes multiple well pads where previous oil wells were located as well as places where rain runoff has heavily eroded the soil.
“We’ll still have to upgrade the roads to meet current standards,” Rust said, adding that includes putting in drainage systems to prevent such runoff damage.
In addition, almost all of the support facilities will be solar powered, he said.
Periodically, Rust stopped to pick up an piece of decades-old trash — a rusted soft drink can at least 30 years old, rusted tools, an unidentifiable piece of metal.
He pointed to a huge mound of concrete chunks, left behind when the field was decommissioned, that will be crushed, then used to repave the dirt roads.
“At Aera, we recycle everything, including concrete, pipe, wood and other waste as well,” Rust said. “We have a big recycling facility in Bakersfield, although we’d prefer to crush it locally. It would reduce road trips.”
Some of the old well pads will be reused for Aera’s wells, but by using another alternative design identified in the draft EIR, fewer pads will be required because some of the wells will be directionally drilled.
Rust stopped to look at a herd of cattle grazing next to the road before moving on.
“We will still have cattle grazing here,” he said. “It’s part of maintaining the ecosystem.”
Leaving the site, Rust said protecting the land is important to the company.
“I’m an environmentalist,” he said. “I really am. People don’t want to produce oil here, but California and Santa Barbara have the strictest environmental standards in the world.
“Why should we buy oil from another country that has few environmental laws — and maybe a record of human rights violations? We can produce it here safely and cleanly.”