Aera Energy pulls plug on East Cat Canyon project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aera Energy has decided to end its effort to obtain a county land-use permit for its East Cat Canyon Oilfield Redevelopment Project, a company spokesman announced Wednesday.

Rick Rust, public affairs project manager for Aera, said the decision was made because of ongoing uncertainty about obtaining permits for oil and gas projects and accelerated due to the current global oil market.

Rust noted development projects rely on permitting agencies to establish a permit process and secure a timeline for completion of that process as well as for elected officials to evaluate projects objectively and in accordance with the state statutes and local ordinances.

Oil and gas companies worldwide are also experiencing plummeting demand and devaluation of stocks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was not an easy decision,” Rust said. “Through the years we have been welcomed into the community with warm relations and partnerships by many people and organizations in Santa Barbara County.

“We appreciate all that they have done to assist us in our efforts, and we wish them continued success.”