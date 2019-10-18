A dirt road winds down from an old well pad in the upper reaches of Aera Energy's East Cat Canyon site. The company hopes to redevelop the 100-year-old field, extracting heavy crude from shale using steam injection.
Rick Rust, public affairs project manager for Aera Energy in Santa Barbara County, removes invasive nonnative plants from around an observation well on the company's East Cat Canyon oil field in 2018.
Mike Hodgson, Staff
Aera Energy announced it has reduced the number of wells in its proposed East Cat Canyon Oil Field Redevelopment Project from 296 to 189, which represents a 36% reduction from its previous request.
While company officials praised the reduction for its lower environmental impact, environmental groups remain critical of the project and said it still poses significant public health and environmental risks.
The company planned to re-establish oil production in an existing 100-year-old oil field by using steam injection to coax the heavy crude out with an initial 296 wells on 72 new and existing pads, but the new proposal calls for 100 fewer wells.
An Aera spokesman said Friday that after hearing concerns expressed by residents about the total number of wells in the project, company officials asked their engineers to find an innovative way to pare down the well count while maintaining production goals.
“We listened to the community, we learned and through technology we improved drilling and well construction to produce less impact on the environment,” said Rick Rust, public affairs project manager for Aera Energy in Santa Barbara County.
Rust said reducing the number of wells will minimize visual impacts and reduce air emissions, fresh water use and impacts on wildlife habitat, particularly for the endangered California tiger salamander.
But the Environmental Defense Center, the Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club and Santa Barbara County Action Network said they are still waiting for complete information about Aera’s proposed change in the number of wells.
Representatives of the three groups said based on the information Aera has released so far, the project will still cause “unacceptable risks and impacts to the environment and public health and safety.”
They said the project is still larger than the Pacific Coast Energy Co. project denied by the county in 2016 and will still involve drilling through the Santa Maria Valley Groundwater Basin.
It also will not reduce overall production, resulting in the same impacts, and when combined with two other oil projects proposed in Cat Canyon, the county’s onshore oil production will triple.
Katie Davis, chair of the Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter, said Aera, owned by Exxon and Shell, is “pulling out all the stops” to get the project OK’d.
“Aera has been successfully sued for polluting groundwater in Kern County, and its parent companies are among the most responsible for climate-damaging emissions in the world,” she said. “The impacts of this project far outweigh any benefit."
Ken Hough, executive director of Santa Barbara County Action Network, said his organization has been raising concerns about the oil industry’s impact on groundwater for years.
"Almost 200 wells will still cause significant and unavoidable impacts on our groundwater that were identified in the environmental impact report," Hough said.
Tara Messing, staff attorney for the Environmental Defense Center, said the company’s proposed changes will do nothing.
“The project must be denied to protect our air, water and climate,” Messing said.
But Rust countered that Aera intends to use technology to improve the project until it has “the most environmentally superior project.”
He pointed out that cutting the well count is one of several actions Aera has taken to address community concerns, including accepting the oak-avoidance alternative project to reduce the impact on oak trees, cut the amount of grading and pare the project footprint by 45%.
