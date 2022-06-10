After three years on a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Santa Barbara County Fair is returning to the Santa Maria Fairpark in mid-July, and advance admission tickets, carnival wristbands and special event tickets are now on sale.
“A Salute to Agriculture” is the theme of the 2022 fair set for July 13 to 17, a Fairpark spokesperson said, and the advance tickets and wristbands will be on sale through July 10.
Michelob Ultra Concert Series shows on the News Channel 12 Main Stage this year will focus on tributes to some of the top bands and singers from recent decades.
All Main Stage entertainment at 7:30 p.m. each day, except Sunday, and is free with paid fair admission.
A freestyle motocross show scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights and a special Hispanic concert Sunday night in the Michelob Ultra Minetti Arena will all require separate admission tickets.
Other attractions during the five-day run of the fair will include Helm & Sons Amusement Carnival, Cook’s Racing Pigs, a petting zoo presented by Community Bank of Santa Maria, Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Show, the SUN Extreme Sports Zone, the Raw Hide Train presented by Jack’s All-American Plumbing, balloon man Skip Banks, comedian hypnotist Tyzen and the Kiddie Kave, which also will require a separate ticket.
Opening day, Wednesday, July 13, will offer 5 Before 5 specials, when all admissions will be $5 from 3 to 5 p.m., and will launch the Michelob Ultra Concert Series with Kings of Queen, a Queen tribute band.
The 5 Before 5 special $5 admissions will continue Thursday, July 14, when the evening concert will feature Garth Guy and Shades of Shania playing tributes to country music stars Garth Brooks and Shania Twain.
Friday, July 15, is Agriculture & Cattleman’s Day, sponsored by Gold Coast Toyota Dealers, and will feature performances by Journey Revisited and Def Leppard Revisited on the Main Stage.
Youths ages 6 to 11 will be admitted free all day Friday, which marks the start of the Junior Livestock Auction.
Saturday, July 16, is Military and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, sponsored by Mechanics Banks, when all military and law enforcement personnel with valid IDs will be admitted free.
The Junior Livestock Auction will conclude Saturday, when the Main Stage show will be a “date-night concert” featuring tributes to Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney.
Sunday, July 17, will wrap up the fair with Fiesta Day, highlighted by the Hispanic concert in the Michelob Ultra Minetti Arena.
Presale single-day admission tickets for adults, listed as ages 12 to 61, are $13; youths, ages 6 to 11, and seniors, age 62 and older, are $10; and kids, ages 5 and younger, are admitted free every day.
After July 10, tickets will cost $15 for adults and $12 for youths and seniors.
Advance tickets are available at the Santa Maria Fairpark box office, 937 S. Thornburg St., and Farm Supply and La Miramar Western Wear & Feed locations. Tickets also will be available online 24 hours a day at www.santamariafairpark.com.
Advance-sale carnival wristbands, available only online, are $30 each. After July 10, wristbands will cost $40.
Tickets for the Raha FMX Motocross Show are $15 for adults, ages 12 and older, and $10 for youths, ages 6 to 11. The general admission tickets can be upgraded to box seats on the the day of event for $5 per ticket.
Tickets for the Kiddie Kave and performers and ticket prices for the Sunday night Hispanic concert were not announced.
Parking at the Fairpark will cost $10 per day.
For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com or like the Fairpark on Facebook.