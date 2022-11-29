The City of Santa Maria Public Library has announced its third annual Adult Winter Reading Program.

The program will run from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 31.

Patrons can register for the Adult Winter Reading Program at cityofsantamaria.beanstack.org. Participants are challenged to read 600 minutes throughout the month of Dec. 

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
1