The program will run from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 31.
Patrons can register for the Adult Winter Reading Program at cityofsantamaria.beanstack.org. Participants are challenged to read 600 minutes throughout the month of Dec.
Those who successfully complete the program will have the opportunity to choose a book from a pre-selected list of titles as a prize. Prizes will be available for pick up at the Main Library from Monday, Jan. 9 through Saturday, Jan. 21.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, (805) 925-0994 extension 8562
