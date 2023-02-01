The City of Santa Maria Public Library announced the next session its adult resource class.
An “Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century" session will be held Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the library’s Shepard Hall. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland St.
The session “Managing Online Presence” will feature staff from the city’s Information Technology Division. I.T. staff will discuss online cybersecurity best practices that can help keep personal information safe in the online environment. Library staff will discuss the importance of information literacy and how it can be applied as a life skill.
"Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century" is a series of workshops designed for emerging adults ages 16-21. Participants will learn valuable skills in support of their journey to adulthood and workforce preparedness through a set of five sessions. Patrons interested in attending this free workshop may register by visiting the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or by calling (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.
This project was supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.