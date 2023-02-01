The City of Santa Maria Public Library announced the next session its adult resource class.

An “Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century" session will be held Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the library’s Shepard Hall. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland St.

The session “Managing Online Presence” will feature staff from the city’s Information Technology Division. I.T. staff will discuss online cybersecurity best practices that can help keep personal information safe in the online environment. Library staff will discuss the importance of information literacy and how it can be applied as a life skill.

