Los Alamos Branch Library is offering an Adult Coloring Program, with the next sessions scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the Saturdays of Nov. 3 and 17.
The coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages, a program spokesman said.
Patrons are offered a wide choice of designs to color, and all materials are provided for use during the program.
Signups are not required for the free program sponsored by the Friends of the Los Alamos Library, but seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Additional coloring sessions at Los Alamos Branch Library are scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m. the first and third Saturday of every month, but patrons are advised to call the library at 805-344-1025 to confirm the dates and times.
Located at 405 Helena St., Los Alamos Branch Library is open from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call the Los Alamos Branch Library or the Santa Maria Public Library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.