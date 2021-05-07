As Santa Barbara County's homeless population increases and COVID-19 creates new challenges for residents and service providers alike, cities like Santa Maria are joining a regional effort to fill gaps in service and increase housing opportunities.
On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council unanimously adopted a resolution supporting Phase II of the Santa Barbara County Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness, demonstrating local commitment to leading opportunities for engagement and education, identifying local sites for housing programs, streamlining the process of developing new housing and ensuring inclusive zoning policies.
After Phase II of the plan was adopted by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in February, the county began presenting the plan to local jurisdictions. The cities of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta and Lompoc also have approved the plan.
"In order to address homelessness on a regional and local level, we need a regional action plan and commitment," Lucille Boss, Santa Barbara County senior housing program specialist, said during a presentation to the council on Tuesday.
Using data from county shelters and past point-in-time counts, the county projected the number of unhoused residents in 2021 to have increased by approximately 12% from last year to 2,178.
Despite the rise in unhoused residents, shelter space is more limited than other years due to social distancing requirements and efforts to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks. Data indicates that just 126 residents of the 2,178 homeless residents in 2021 were in temporary housing and 407 were sheltered through other programs.
In Santa Maria, the county identified an area bordered by Casmalia Road and Clark Avenue as a potential future emergency shelter site, along with various sites that could host supportive housing developments.
One strategy of the action plan is to prioritize certain "subgroups" and focus on ending or reducing homelessness among those, starting with veterans, unsheltered youth, families and then all others.
According to Boss, the city has done a great job in this area by focusing on homeless veterans and youth through local programs.
Councilwoman Etta Waterfield asked if individuals who have declined services and want to continue living on the street are also included in the count.
"There are homeless that don't want to be placed in homes at all. They'd rather live their life on the street," Waterfield said.
Boss said that all individuals who are not sheltered at the time of the count are included, regardless of whether they have declined services, adding that offering different kinds of housing intervention based on the individual's needs is important.
"Meeting someone where they are is the first step, and then building rapport, and then determining what the best interventions are for them," she said.
Mayor Alice Patino expressed hesitancy around the plan, stating that Santa Maria addresses homelessness differently than other areas in the county in its focus on addiction and substance use treatment, among other stabilization methods, rather than the "housing first" approach.
"I think this [plan] is extremely ambitious, but that’s fine. It’s better than saying, 'When are we gonna do this?'" Patino said. "I really believe we have to get these people stabilized."
In late April, Good Samaritan Shelter opened the Santa Maria Stabilization Center, a six-bed facility in partnership with Marian Regional Medical Center offering support and stabilization for those experiencing homelessness and dealing with substance use.
Since state and federal funding for homeless services is often one-time funding with a tight deadline, the county is keeping an eye on other sources, such as proposed housing and mental health service funding in the governor's budget and proposed funding through wealth taxes outlined in Assembly Bill 71.
"There’s a critical need for reliable, ongoing funding to address the housing crisis," Boss said.
The plan also includes data from 300 housing assessments conducted in Santa Maria since January 2020, with responses indicating a great need for rapid rehousing programs as well as permanent housing among both homeless individuals and families.
Assessments also indicated that trauma played a large role in homelessness, with 58% of individuals and 46% of families stating that emotional, physical or sexual trauma caused their current episode of homelessness.
Since January 2020, 149 individuals and 57 families in Santa Maria were housed through the county's Coordinated Entry System.
The Phase II Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness can be viewed at countyofsb.org/housing/homlessassistance/facts-reports.sbc.