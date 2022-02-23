Another Santa Maria resident has died from COVID-19, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported Wednesday.
The individual was between the age of 50 and 69 and died in connection with a congregate care facility, according to county public health data.
As of Wednesday, county data indicates that 648 residents have died from COVID-19. Over a third of confirmed county deaths, or 247, have been among Santa Maria residents.
Forty-seven county residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including nine in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Just over 700 COVID-19 cases remain active in the county as of this week, a decrease of 74% in the past two weeks.