Investigators have identified additional victims in the case against a 52-year-old Buellton man suspected of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with juveniles, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Gregory Scott Ray was arrested April 9 on suspicion of sex crimes against three male students from the Santa Ynez Valley, ranging in age from 13 to 17. The additional victims include some who are local and others who reside outside the Santa Barbara County area, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Officials believe there still may be more victims outside Santa Barbara County.
Ray worked as a print sales consultant for Canadian yearbook publishing company Friesens LLC, covering schools between the city of San Jose and Los Angeles County. He is believed to have assisted with yearbook consulting at many school campuses, and he may have attended yearbook camps or conferences.
As of Monday, his name and biography had been removed from the company website.
Sheriff's deputies were notified in mid-March, when the office was contacted by Santa Ynez Valley High School regarding alleged sexual contact between a student and Ray. According to the report, a teacher overheard a conversation and reported it to school administrators. The school promptly contacted the Sheriff's Office and an investigation was opened.
Investigators believe Ray was using a social media app to meet and have sexual contact with young males. Introductions reportedly occurred through the app, with Ray reaching out to victims multiple times throughout the course of several years. Ray allegedly had sexual contact with three male victims, ages 13 to 17, in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to sheriff's officials. None of the contact is believed to have occurred on campus.
Anyone who has been a victim or individuals who believe they know someone who has been victimized are urged to contact the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation’s Division at 805-681-4150. Individuals also can leave an anonymous tip by calling 805-681-4171, or online at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.