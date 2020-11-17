Additional COVID-19 testing in Santa Maria through Thursday

Expanded COVID-19 testing is available at a temporary testing site next to the Santa Maria Health Care Center through Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Tuesday.

Testing at 2115 Centerpointe Parkway in Santa Maria will be available from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. All tests are free.

Appointments are required to receive testing, and walk-ins will not be accepted.

To make a testing appointment for the next day, visit the county Public Health Department testing page at publichealthsbc.org/testing/ and select the scheduling option.

Registration for next-day appointments ends at 5 p.m., or when all time slots for the day are filled.

Free COVID-19 testing also continues to be available at state-run OptumServe sites in Santa Maria, Buellton and Goleta. To make an appointment at one of these sites, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.

