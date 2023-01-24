The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is examining the possibility of eliminating standalone health classes and making changes to physical education requirements to align itself with new state requirements.

The potential changes in the district's curriculum, however, have left some staff and community members concerned.

At the most recent board meeting, held last week, multiple Righetti High School teachers shared their concerns about the direction the district is headed.

Health Requirement 02

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Superintendent Antonio Garcia listens during the Jan. 17 school board meeting.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Untitled.png

A slide listing course attributes for three courses that Santa Maria's high school district is looking at implementing or greatly altering.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
4